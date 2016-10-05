Success of concert series ‘validates’ Jed Madela as singer
‘I have come to a point in my career na people do not support me because of my looks, my weight or my body, but it’s my voice, my shows.’
His sold-out series “The Iconic Concert” in the Philippines and “All Request” in the US prove Jed Madela is here to stay even without a new hit on radio and select exposure on TV.
“Nakaka-overwhelm lang. It’s not easy nowadays to sell out a concert so sobrang feeling validated ako. Sa set-up ng industry ngayon, you kind of feel sometimes left out ka, like ‘Significant pa din ba ako? Am I still in the loop sa industriya?’
Sometimes I have doubts. Pero siyempre ’yung mga nakapalibot sa akin sinasabi na, ‘Oo naman,’” Jed said in an interview.
The Iloilo-born singer is especially happy Filipinos in the US watch his shows.
“Sometimes you have to feel it from the outside, which is ito nga ’yung concert na ito (‘All Request’) nag-sold-out in less than two weeks.”
Despite being in the business for several years now, he remains passionate in showing his versatility as concert performer.
“Ako siguro, in a way, that’s the direction I want. I want to establish myself as an artist not based on a hit song or not based on ingay sa radio or sa TV,” he said. “I try to establish sa live concert scene na I’m an entertainer, performer. And people watch me not just because of my voice but also of the entire show that we provide.”
Sounds like
Jed may look serious on TV as he often belts out and sings difficult songs but he also shows his comic side during his concerts. There’s often a portion when he mimics other singers and celebrities, including Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jaya, Lea Salonga, Mommy Dionisia, Manny Pacquiao, and Vina Morales. It’s all in the spirit of fun, yes.
“Siguro nakukuha ko ’yung mga feedback ng mga tao na ‘Grabe, hindi ka lang singer, you’re also an entertainer. Nagpapatawa ka din sa stage,’” he said with a smile. “They say na I’m a completely different person compared sa nakikita nila na Jed sa TV. It’s a side of me that people rarely see on TV.”
While physical appearance matters a lot in showbiz, Jed has stopped being conscious of his looks maintaining people love him for his voice. He’s been going to the gym now but more for health purposes than vanity.
“I reached a point in my career na sobra akong affected when people say ‘Si Jed ang taba, ang laki na naman sa TV.’ People always have something to say. But I have come to a point in my career na people do not support me because of my looks, my weight or my body, but it’s my voice, my shows.”
Still important
Because of the recent changes on “ASAP,” Jed and some singers don’t appear with regularity on the show like before.
“Sometimes people think na parang useless na pupunta ka doon tapos very limited lang. But that one minute of exposure, that mileage, is really big. People from abroad can see me. In a way nabibitin sila, kapag nakita nila ako for one minute mabibitin sila and they would want to see me again,” he said.
Jed is grateful to still be part of the show despite the addition of new artists. He also doesn’t mind that their “ASAP” family is growing as he feels he is being given equal time and opportunities.
“Dati I would think of it as ‘Ano ba iyan, pupunta ako sa ‘ASAP’ then tapos na ako.’ But nowadays, 30 seconds or one minute on TV is a big thing. It’s a matter of mindset. I’m still very thankful na I still have ‘ASAP’compared to other artists na wala. I’m very happy din for these amazing artists who transferred to ABS-CBN. I’m happy that they’re given the right exposure,” Jed said.
He revealed the reason for his absence in “ASAP In New York” held just recently.
“Originally nasabihan na kami ng ‘ASAP’ na magkakaroon ng ‘ASAP In New York.’ Game ako noon pero wala pang schedule. Eh may pumasok na concert. Siyempre tinanong namin ang ‘ASAP.’ Kasama daw kami sa tour so kinuha na namin ’yung date. Eh nagkataon sabay ang date, nag-swak. I could have flown to New York kaso magkasabay talaga ’yung dates.”
Online presence
Jed is aware many of his contemporaries now post performances online. He has followed suit.
“Noong nasa abroad ako, I was always on Facebook live. Eventually, everything’s going to be on the phone, mobile na talaga,” he said.
Jed plans to post more content. This will enable him to promote his shows and give fans a glimpse of his private life.
“Gusto ko din ipakita sa kanila how Jed is behind the camera, ano pinagkakaabalahan niya. Iyon ang plano ko for the blog. For them to know me outside of the music, outside the movies, they want to know what their idols are up to.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)