Sueno says authorities hunting down Davao bomb blast suspects

GENERAL SANTOS CITY- Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno said on Saturday that authorities are hunting down at least four suspects responsible for the September 2 bomb attack in Davao City that killed 14 people and wounded more than 70 others.



(Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin) MB FILE – Grieving local folks offer wreaths, flowers, and candles during the memorial mass at the Roxas Night Market where an improvised explosive device (IED) blasted, killing 14 persons and injuring 71 others Friday night.(Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

Sueno said the suspects are said to be members of a local Islamic extremist group which had links with slain Indonesian terrorist Bin Hir Zulkifli alias Marwan who was killed in a police commando raid in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2014.

Sueno graced the Project Duterte tennis tournament here organized by the Police Regional Office-12 and Sultan Kudarat Gov. Pax Mangudadatu.

He said the suspects in the Davao Bombing were among those local terrorists trained by Marwan on bomb making.

Marwan, the leader of Jemaah Islamiyah, Islamic extremists terror network in Southeast Asia, fled to Mindanao in 2010 where he conducted trainings to members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a splinter group of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Sueno said authorities are also investigating the involvement of some narco- politicians in the Davao bomb blast.