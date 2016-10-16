Suicide bombers hit Turkish city near Syria border: state media

Suicide bombers blew themselves up Sunday causing an unknown number of casualties when police raided their sleeper cell in the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the Syrian border, state media reported.

Photo courtesy of Google Maps | mb.com.ph

The bombers detonated their explosives when they saw they were likely to be captured during an operation by Turkish security forces in the southeastern city, Anadolu news agency reported.

Media reports spoke of casualties without providing precise numbers.