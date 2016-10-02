Sulu troops helping in curbing ‘cocolisap’ threat

MANILA — The Joint Task Force-Sulu, the military force running against the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists, has been deployed in the government’s ongoing campaign against “cocolisap” which has devastated coconut plantations in the province of Sulu.

INSECT DAYS NUMBERED – A coconut plantation in Malvar, Batangas – among plantations in the region — has been afflicted by the horrific Coconut Scale Insect, but government efforts to control its spread suggest the infestation may be contained before too long. (KJ Rosales)

This was after the Office of the President teamed up with local residents and soldiers in Sulu to conduct assessments on how to address the “cocolisap” threat on Saturday.

The Malacanang team was headed by Office of the Cabinet Assistance System undersecretary Maia Chiara Halmen Reina A. Valdez.

She and her party was escorted by Joint Task Force-Sulu troopers and barangays officials in Kajatian, Indanan, and Upper Tambaking.

Concerned agencies in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are set to provide assistance in areas of de-infestation and crop pest control, crop management, technology transfer and agri-entrepreneurship.

Joint Task Force-Sulu commander Brig, Gen. Arnel dela Vega said his soldiers are active partners of local residents in community livelihood programs.

The collaboration of different agencies with soldiers in areas like Sulu is to ensure the safety of the technical team and provide mechanism for the safe and unimpeded transport of agri-products.

“This is the AFP’s way of strengthening institutions of national government and capacitating local government units to bring basic services like livelihood opportunities to their constituents to negate one of the causes of insurgency and criminality,” Dela Vega stressed.

Sulu is the hotbed of the ASG , the group responsible for the kidnapping of several local and foreign individuals.

A total of 13 kidnap victims; six Filipinos, six Indonesians and one Norwegian have been rescued or released since July and soldiers continue focused military operations to destroy the ASG and rescue the remaining hostages.

Drugs is known to be the source of funding by the ASG and many of its members have been been killed or arrested in several encounters and drug buy-bust operations.

“Strengthening the agriculture and fishery programs in Sulu will greatly improve the lives of the people. It will have a direct impact on the peace and order situation as it will address one of the causes of criminality and insurgency,” Dela Vega concluded.