Supertyphoon Lawin packing 225 kph winds; signal #5 raised in Cagayan, Isabela

PAGASA announces on its 2p.m. weather bulletin that Typhoon Lawin is now officially a super typhoon.

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

Supertyphoon Lawin (international name: Haima) has intensified further with maximum sustained winds of up to 225 kph and gustiness of up to 315 kph as it moves closer to Cagayan and Isabela.

Storm surges of up to 5 meters may occur in Calayan Group of Islands, Isabela, Northern Aurora, and Ilocos Norte.

In its latest bulletin, weather agency PAGASA increased the typhoon warning signals in affected areas:

TCWS #5

Cagayan and Isabela

TCWS #4

Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Ilocos Sur, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Calayan Group of Islands

TCWS #3

La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Northern Aurora

TCWS #2

Batanes Group of Islands, Pangasinan, Rest of of Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Northern Zambales, and Northern Quezon including Polillo Islands

TCWS #1

Rest of Zambales, Bulacan, Bataan, Pampanga, Rizal, Rest of Quezon, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay and Metro Manila

PAGASA reports rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the supertyphoon’s 800-km diameter.

Lawin slightly slowed down but is still moving west northwest. The cyclone’s diameter also expanded from 700 km to 800 km.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening (Oct. 20) or on Friday early morning (Oct. 21).

However, PAGASA says effects of the storm will still be felt even if it exits PAR.