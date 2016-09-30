Supporters flock to Senator Miriam’s wake

She may have been the fiercest senator of the generation — proving rightful for the her title “Iron Lady of Asia” — but former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, who was feared for her brave and unfiltered comments, remained to be a darling to the youth until her last days.

Supporters of Presidentiable Miriam Defensor Santiago and Vice Presidentianl Bong Bong Marcos during their Rally in West Triangle, Quezon City on Saturday Night. MB PHOTO / KEVIN DELA CRUZ (mb.com.ph)

Young supporters of Santiago flocked to Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral in Lantana St., Cubao, Quezon City to visit the late senator and see their “idol” for the last time.

Santiago’s relatives have made funeral open to the public until midnight (today), before her interment Sunday afternoon at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

Members of the Youth for Miriam (YFM) have volunteered to help the family in the wake.