Survey shows Duterte’s popularity soars with drug war

President Duterte’s popularity has soared during his first three months in office, a Social Weather Stations survey showed on Thursday.

The survey showed that 76 percent of the 1,200 respondents said they were “satisfied” with Duterte’s performance, with just 11 percent reporting being “dissatisfied” and the rest undecided.

The respondents, surveyed from September 24 to 27, were asked about Duterte’s performance as president without reference to the relentless and controversial drug war he has been waging.

The survey gave the President a “very good” +64 public satisfaction rating.

It was the first such rating for Duterte since he assumed office on June 30.

SWS said that while Duterte’s net satisfaction rating is not the highest initial rating for a President since 1986, it is better than the +60 rating of his predecessor, Benigno S. Aquino III, in October 2010.

The highest SWS rating for a Philippine president was the +66 of Fidel V. Ramos in September, 1992.

Duterte’s net rating in Mindanao was “excellent” and “very good” in the Visayas, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon.

Filipinos in rural areas also believe that he did a “very good” job in the past three months and gave him a net satisfaction rating of +67.

The President got a “very good” grade of +63 among Filipinos in urban areas.

Going by socio-economic classes, Duterte had a “very good” score of +65 each among the poorest Class E, and the masa or Class D.

He also had a “very good” +56 grade among Filipinos belonging to upper to middle Classes ABC.

Duterte score an “excellent” +71 among men, and +58 among women.

He won the May elections in what was considered a landslide, but still with just 37.6 percent of the votes.

Since taking office, Duterte has continued his threats and incitements to kill, while unleashing abusive tirades at his critics. (With reports from Genalyn D. Kabiling and Agence France-Presse)