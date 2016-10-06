SWS survey: Duterte gets “very good” mark in his first 3 months

IN THE SPOTLIGHT — A strong glare of light frames President Rodrigo Duterte as he addresses local government leaders attending the 3rd Sulong Pilipinas 2016 convention at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City Tuesday. The President asked the officials to ‘do your work’ in assuring the success of his war against the drug trade. (King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo)

Three months into his tumultuous presidency, Rodrigo Duterte has enjoyed a net satisfaction rating that fared better than most of his post-1986 predecessors save for one, based on the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The president got a net satisfaction rating of +64, classified as “very good” in the SWS ratings.

Net satisfaction is the result of the percentage of those satisfied minus the percentage of those dissatisfied.

Out of the 1,200 adult respondents in the survey conducted last September 24–27 via face-to-face interviews, 76 percent said they were satisfied with Duterte’s performance. 11 percent were dissatisfied, while 13 percent were undecided.

The survey had a margin of error of ±3 percentage points for national percentages and ±6 points each for Metro Manila, “Balance Luzon,” Visayas and Mindanao.

Based on the survey, Duterte continued to gain the public’s confidence even though his administration’s first quarter took off on a bumpy start, mostly due to his tirades against Western leaders citing human rights violations over the rising death toll resulting from his war against illegal drugs.

Duterte’s rating was higher than Benigno Aquino III’s “very good” rating of +60 in 2010, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s “moderate” ratings of +24 in 2001 and +12 in 2004, Joseph Estrada’s +60 or “very good” in 1998 and Corazon Aquino’s +53 or “very good” in 1986.

Fidel Ramos got the highest first-quarter net satisfaction rating of a slightly higher +66 or “very good” in 1992.

The latest SWS survey results first appeared on the BusinessWorld newspaper and website.