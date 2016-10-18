SWS survey: Pinoys still trust US over China

President Rodrigo Duterte’s diplomatic pivot to China may not sit well with Filipinos who still hold the United States in high regard, based on the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey, conducted on September 24–27 with 1,200 adults nationwide and a ±3 percentage-point error margin, found that 55 percent of Filipinos have “little trust” in China, with 22 percent having “much trust” and 19 percent undecided.

This means China had a “bad” -33 net trust rating, down nine points and a grade from the “poor” -24 rating posted in June 2016.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, shakes hands with Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte, right, as Laos’ Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, watches during the 19th ASEAN-China summit, in Vientiane, Laos, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The Philippine government has released what it says are surveillance pictures of Chinese coast guard ships and barges at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea just hours before the Chinese premier attended a regional summit with Southeast Asian leaders. Officials say Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to ask Chinese premier Li Keqiang at the summit in the Laotian capital on Wednesday whether the vessels were on another island-making mission on the Scarborough Shoal. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

According to SWS, in only seven instances had China posted positive net trust rating out of the 40 surveys since August 1994.

Its highest trust rating was as a “moderate” +17 in June 2010, just before the start of former president Benigno Aquino III’s administration that challenged in 2013 China’s claims to parts of the South China Sea before an international arbitral tribunal in The Hague, which ruled in favor of the Philippines.

Its lowest trust rating was a “bad” -46 in September 2015.

The SWS breaks down its net trust ratings classification as follows:

at least +70 = “excellent”

+50 to +69 = “very good”

+30 to +49 = “good”

+10 to +29 = “moderate”

+9 to -9 = “neutral”

-10 to -29 = “poor”

-30 to -49 = “bad”

-50 to -69 = “very bad”

-70 and below = “execrable”

President Duterte, who is set to visit China on October 18–21, has been vocal in reaffirming relations with Beijing in an attempt to distance further from Washington’s influence.

Still, the United States remains the most trusted among seven countries in the survey, posting a +66 net trust rating (76 percent much trust, 11 percent little trust), down six points from June’s “excellent” rating of +72.

Trust in America was highest in March 2014 (+79) and lowest in May 2005 (+18).

Australia came in second with +47 (62 percent much trust, 15 percent little trust).

Both the US and Australia have earned the most respect and trust among respondents since being included in the survey in December 1994 and April 1995, respectively.

Japan came in third with +34 (56 percent much trust, 21 percent little trust).

Norway, Netherlands and Taiwan debuted in the September survey.

Norway and Netherlands received positive net trust ratings of +16 (41 percent much trust, 25 percent little trust), and +14 (40 percent much trust, 20 percent little trust), respectively.

Taiwan also logged a positive single-digit net rating of +3 (36 percent much trust, 34 percent little trust).