SWS survey: Trust in Duterte still excellent

Filipinos’ trust in President Rodrigo Duterte has slightly declined but remained “excellent” amid the government’s intensified anti-drug offensive, based on the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results published on BusinessWorld.

In the nationwide survey conducted last September 24–27 among 1,200 respondents, 83 percent said they have “much trust” in President Duterte, 9 percent were undecided, and 8 percent with “little trust” in him.

This translates to a net trust rating of +76 (percentage much trust minus percentage little trust).

President Duterte’s latest net trust rating is lower than the +79 (84 percent much trust, 5 percent little trust) net rating he received in June, but remained under the “excellent” category.

MB FILE – President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his speech before the Filipino community in Vietnam during a meeting held at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 28. ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO | mb.com.ph

The president’s trust rating is also lower than the +83 (88 percent much trust, 4 percent little trust) received by former President Benigno S. Aquino III following his election victory in 2010.

The SWS classifies net ratings of +70 and above as “excellent,” +50 to +69 “very good,” +30 to +49 “good,” +10 to +29 “moderate,” +9 to –9 “neutral,” -10 to –29 “poor,” -30 to –49 “bad,” -50 to –69 “very bad” and -70 and below “execrable.”

President Duterte’s slightly lower national trust rating can be attributed to declines in his ratings in the rest of Luzon (from +75 to +69), Metro Manila (from +78 to +76) and Visayas (from +74 to +73).

Meanwhile, it rose in Mindanao from +90 to +92.

His net rating in rural areas improved to +77 from +75 in June, but declined to +75 from +83 in urban areas.

His net trust rating barely moved from +79 to +78 among Class D or “masa.”

However, it significantly fell among upper-to-middle class (ABC) from +82 to +72, and among poorest (class E) from +79 to +67.

President Duterte’s net rating was also down among men from +82 to +77, and among women from +75 to +74.

Among Filipinos aged 18-24, the President’s net rating went down from +88 to +82, as well as among 25–34 years old from +84 to +83, 35–44 years old from +78 to +76, and 45–54 years old from +78 to +69.

Meanwhile, it went up from +70 to +73 among those at least 55 years old.

His net ratings fell from +87 to +84 among college graduates, from +74 to +66 among elementary graduates, and from +76 to +66 among those who reached elementary level, but rose among high school graduates from +81 to +82.