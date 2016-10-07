T.O.P. sees having rivals as motivation

Top One Project

Male groups are on the rise these days. A year after GMA-7 launched the winners of their talent reality show “To The Top” as Top One Project, the five-member group has more competition.

“Siguro positive threat (na andyan sila), for us to be motivated din,” group leader Miko Manguba said. The other members are Mico Cruz, Joshua Jacobe, Adrian Pascual and Louie Pedroso.

GMA just recently launched another male group called One Up, while the rival network is forming a boy band too.

“Siyempre noong una naming nalaman iyon, nagulat kami. To be honest, parang driving force siya. So kung hindi man mahigitan ay matapatan namin sila,” Miko said.

While more boy bands sprout on the scene these days, T.O.P. aren’t worried as they have their own style. T.O.P is more about singing while other groups are into song and dance.

“Compared to other groups ngayon, siguro we’re more in touch with the music side. Musically, we can write songs, kaya namin mag-areglo. Kaya namin gumawa ng harmony,” Miko added.

More in sync

A year since formation, T.O.P. has better grasp of harmony and teamwork. While it’s five of them in the group so differences are inevitable, they remain close and work well with each other.

“Siguro dahil after or even before gigs, nag-stay sila sa bahay namin, nagpa-practice kami. So very particular kami doon kasi iyon ang gusto namin i-prove na hindi lang kami boy band na nabuo lang. Gusto namin may quality, and natuwa naman kami na nagustuhan ng mga tao,” Miko shared.

Recalling their first year in the industry, Mico said the group is thankful for the opportunities GMA has given them.

“Talagang sobrang nostalgic para sa amin (ito). Malaking blessing na naging part kami ng GMA family. Ang dami naming na-experience na hindi naman namin usual nagagawa sa buhay namin,” Mico said.

They are also happy more people recognize them now and know the songs from their album. Among the songs they’ve released are “Paggising” and “Sa’n Na.”

On Oct. 28, T.O.P will hold their first ever major concert at the Music Museum. Aicelle Santos and Kim Domingo are their special guests.

“Expect niyo po ’yung bagong direction namin. We have a lot more to offer and makikita niyo po iyon sa concert. New genre of music. For this concert mas makakapagbigay na kami ng bagong flavor,” Louie said.

Mico added, “Talagang bago na ’yung ipapakita namin. Iba na ’yung tunog namin, mas pop-R&B na.”

Loyal

The members are aware they might get offers to go solo later, but they say they’ve no plans of leaving the group.

“Mas maganda isipin na ito ’yung grupo namin para mabigyan namin ng commitment. Kung ano man ang mangyari in the future, dahil iyon sa pag-commit namin sa grupo,” Miko said.

A year since they were launched, T.O.P members shared how much they have improved individually and as a group.

“As a dancer po kasi dati talaga hindi ako ganoon kabilis mag-pick up sa mga steps. Pero ngayon kayang-kaya na,” Adrian said.

They are also now better in collaborating and creating songs.

“Siguro kung paano kami mag-arrange ng music. Dati kasi mostly ako lang ang gumagawa. Ngayon mas nagko-collaborate na kaming lahat. Lahat kami involved na so nag-improve ’yung musicality namin,” Miko said.