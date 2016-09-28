Tacloban temporary shelters to go

Tacloban City – The city government wanted to see all temporary shelters in the city vacated by October so it could proceed with the plan to transfer the remaining 339 families from makeshift houses to permanent housing units.

City housing and community development office head Maria Lagman said the families should be moved to concrete houses with the onset of the rainy season and availability of thousands of substantially completed housing units.

Tacloban City , Leyte Map (Courtesy of Google Maps)

“If we will transfer these families, there would be no additional effort on the part of the city government since we have been delivering water there over the past years,” Lagman said.

Only temporary houses in the Cali transitional shelter site in Cabalawan village will be spared from demolition since they were built on high ground. There are more sturdy houses on site and the lot is owned by the city government.

“The plan is to convert the Cali shelters into evacuation centers,” Lagman added.

The city has 10 temporary shelter sites in five villages. Some of the properties are owned by the local government and some by private landowners.

The 339 families will join the more than 2,000 households now living in permanent shelters built by the National Housing Authority (NHA) for Typhoon Yolanda survivors who were relocated from danger zones.

The city government is reluctant to bring more families from coastal communities to relocation sites because of the shortage of water and facilities.

The local government has been delivering 80 tons or 21,521 gallons of water daily to the resettlement sites.

The inadequate water supply has been tagged as the major setback to government’s effort to relocate more than 14,000 families to their new homes. As of this month, only 2,036 houses of the estimated 5,000 completed units have been occupied.

Of the 2,036 houses, 1,028 were funded by the NHA and 1,008 by non-government organizations.

Most of them were transferred last April. Due to water supply problem, only less than 200 families from danger zones were moved to resettlement sites between April to September this year.

The central government earlier approved the P152 million for building a permanent water system, which will take years to complete.

“DBM agreed to release P90 million for the medium term solution so we could start the project using underground sources. We cannot transfer people without water,” she told reporters.

The local government is eyeing to relocate 3,000 more families once the water supply is stabilized. The target date is early next year.

The city government needs P9.8 billion to fully develop the relocation sites north of the city.

The government and private sector are putting up P4.8 billion for the construction of permanent houses.