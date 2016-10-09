Tacloban to host International forum to feature Yolanda’s 3rd year

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte — The third year commemoration of Super Typhoon Yolanda will be featured in the 15th International Symposium on New Technologies for Urban Safety of Mega Cities in Asia (USMCA 2016) on November 7 and 8, 2016 in Barangay San Jose here.



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – Children point out names of relatives and friends, who perished in the onslaught of super-typhoon ‘Yolanda’ two years ago yesterday, at one of the commemorative walls erected on the Astrodome Memorial Ground in Tacloban City.(MB.COM.PH)

Tacloban City Councilor Jerry S. Uy said the symposium will gather 200-300 delegates, Disaster Risk Reduction practitioners, technical professionals, humanitarian workers, and other stakeholders from all over Asia and around the country to discuss and present papers on various topics such as urban safety and disaster mitigation, infrastructure management, and environmental informatics.

Uy said a special session on Super Typhoon Yolanda recovery and reconstruction will also be held to discuss the efforts on rebuilding the city after the devastation.

The International Center for Urban Safety Engineering of the University of Tokyo in Japan partnered with the United Nations-Habitat-Philippines, the City Government of Tacloban, and the University of the Philippines in the Visayas-Tacloban College to conduct the international activity after the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved during its regular session last week a resolution for the activity, Councilor Uy said.

Uy said Tacloban City as the regional center and economic and educational hub of Region 8 is committed to continue its program on building resiliency among its constituency by involving all its stakeholders including the academe to discuss breakthroughs in the fight against the effects of climate change.

More than 7,000 died and many are still missing and billions worth of private and public property were totally devastated when Super Typhoon Yolanda struck the islands of Leyte and Samar on November 8,2013.