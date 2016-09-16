Taiwan seeks global support to join ICAO

Taiwan calls on the Philippines and the rest of the global community to support its International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) membership to align with the industry’s safety standards, according to Transportation and Communications Minister Ho Chen Tan.

(Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia)

Located right in the busiest section of airspace in East Asia, Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport last year ranked 11th biggest worldwide in terms of passenger volumes and sixth in cargo.

A total of 74 airlines serve Taiwan, operating scheduled passenger and cargo flights on 301 routes and connecting 135 cities around the world.

The Taiwan-administered Taipei Flight Information Region provided over 1.53 million instances of air traffic control services and handled 58 million incoming and outgoing passengers.

For over four decades now, Taiwan’s civil aviation authorities have met flight safety and security regulations set by ICAO.

Air safety, navigation, security, environmental protection, and economic matters are of great concern to ICAO, and related challenges must be tackled through close cooperation among all countries.

“As such, Taiwan’s meaningful participation in ICAO is a necessity,” the Minister maintained.

With the support of European nations, the United States and other friendly countries, Taiwan was invited to attend the 38th ICAO Assembly in 2013.

“As a member of the international community, we share in the responsibility of safeguarding regional and global aviation,” he stressed.

“We will continue to share our civil aviation experience and expertise with other nations to ensure the safe, orderly and sustainable development of the industry.”