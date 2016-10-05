Tamaraws, Bulldogs in crucial UAAP tiff

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UST

4 p.m. – FEU vs NU

Defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU) and National University (NU) aim to secure the solo second place before the end of the first round when they clash today in the UAAP basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tamaraws and Bulldogs, locked in a tie for second at 4-2, are looking to win the 4 p.m. match and gain significant momentum before the second round of the eliminations begin this weekend.



(Manila Bulletin) Nash Racela (left) and Eric Altamirano(Manila Bulletin)

FEU and NU collide after Adamson tries to rebound from Sunday’s stunning loss to lowly University of the East when it meets University of Santo Tomas in the 2 p.m. opener.

While glad to post winning records through six games, both teams are still worried about their inconsistencies, particularly for NU which has struggled protecting big leads.

That dilemma was once again exposed in Saturday’s 80-69 victory over the University of the Philippines Maroons when the Bulldogs saw their lead dwindle to just two points but needed key baskets from Matt Salem and rookie JV Gallego in the end to avoid a meltdown.

“Ang natutunan ko as a coach is that you can never be happy and you never be contented,” said NU coach Eric Altamirano. “We’re still a work in progress, there’s always something to learn. It’s a long season so kailangan talaga we have to be consistent in what we want to do.”

For FEU coach Nash Racela, his worry is the Tamaraws offense which is ranked sixth at 70.2 points per game.

Luckily for the Tams, their offense waxed hot at the start behind the outside shooting of unheralded guard Jojo Trinidad as they defeat the Growling Tigers, 79-72.