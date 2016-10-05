 Teacher tribute | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
October 5, 2016 (updated)
Grade 9 students at Araullo High School in Manila shower their teacher Loradel Lacoban with confetti as the class celebrates World Teacher’s Day Wednesday. (Ali Vicoy)

