Teddyboy Locsin is new PH Ambassador to UN

Former Makati City Rep. Teodoro Locsin Jr. has agreed to join the Duterte administration and represent the country in a world body.

Louie Locsin and Teddy Locsin, Jr.

Locsin, a lawyer and a journalist, has been appointed the country’s new permanent representative to the United Nations, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Andanar said Locsin accepted the ambassadorial post offered by President Duterte during their meeting at his official residence in Manila.

“The former Congressman Teddyboy Locsin and I were in touch again last night and he said they indeed met at Bahay Parangap. Cong. Locsin said he accepted the position as UN Ambassador,” Andanar said in a message to Palace reporters.

Rumors circulated last Saturday that Locsin was being eyed as the country’s new ambassador to the UN replacing Lourdes Ortiz Yparraguirre. At the time, the Palace did not confirm the appointment and opted to wait for Locsin’s statement on the matter.

Locsin’s appointment comes amid the President’s strained relationship with the United Nations after getting flak for the drug-related killings in the country.