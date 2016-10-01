Tennis: Kvitova ends title drought with Wuhan win

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ended her 13-month title drought with a straight set win over Dominika Cibulkova at the Wuhan Open on Saturday.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic is congratulated as she leaves the court after winning the final of the WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on October 1, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER

After that wait, the former world number two appeared to be in a hurry to secure the crown — her second in Wuhan — taking just over an hour to defeat Cibulkova 6-1, 6-1.

The first point of the match went to Cibulkova but Kvitova then dominated for the next three games until the Czech double faulted to concede the fourth.

The Olympic bronze medallist bagged the first set on an ace — her seventh of the match.

Kvitova was two points up in the second when Cibulkova held her service game to take the score to 2-1.

But the six-foot Czech towered over her 5’3″ opponent for the rest of the match, breaking her serve to snatch the title on the first match point.