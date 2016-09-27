Tennis: Radwanska advances, Vinci falls at Wuhan Open

World number four Agnieszka Radwanska swept into the third round of the Wuhan Open Tuesday as former US Open finalist Roberta Vinci became the tournament’s first seeded casualty.

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia serves during her match against Agnieska Radwanska of Poland at the WTA Wuhan Open in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on September 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / GREG BAKER

One-time Wimbledon runner-up Radwanska defeated Ekaterina Makarova of Russia — who bagged Olympic women’s doubles gold last month in Rio — 6-4, 6-1.

Italy’s Vinci, ranked 15, was ousted by Yaroslava Shvedova after a close first set, 7-5, 6-2 — the second time this year she has lost to the Kazakh.

Radwanska could next meet an in-form Caroline Wozniacki in the third round at the $2.6 million hard court event.

The former world number one knocked out the Pole in the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last week in three tightly fought sets, en route to her first title of the year.

Wozniacki meets qualifier Katerina Siniakova in the second round later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, American Madison Brengle fell to 10th-ranked Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-0, 6-4.