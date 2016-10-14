Thai king’s body at Grand Palace for people to pay respects

BANGKOK — A white-and-blue van carrying Buddhist monks and the remains of King Bhumibol Adulyadej led a royal convoy Friday from a hospital to the Grand Palace, where the body will remain to allow people pay respects to the monarch who many Thais revered as their father and a demigod.

AP | mb.com.ph

Bhumibol died Thursday at age 88 at the Siriraj hospital, which had been his virtual home for years as doctors treated him for various illnesses afflicting his lungs, liver, kidneys, brain and blood.

Thousands of people sat four to four rows deep on both sides of the road, sobbing openly in a display of their devotion and love for the monarch and bowing deeply as the convoy passed. Most of them held up portraits of the king in regal yellow robes. Those without portraits simply pulled out currency notes from their wallets — all bank notes carry the king’s face. Many had camped 24 hours since Thursday.

Most Thais had known no other king as Bhumibol, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, had been on the throne for 70 years. His son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is to take over the throne, followed the king’s body in a yellow Mercedes van. Accompanying Vajiralongkorn was his consort, Lt. Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhaya.

The body will lie at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, inside the ornate Grand Palace complex. No date has been set for the cremation.

“It is a great loss for Thai people,” said Siwanart Phra-Anan, on office worker. “His Majesty will be in Thai people’s heart forever.”

“I’m lost for words because since I was born, I had him as a father of the nation and he unified us,” said another, Siwanee Varikornsakul. “I’ve never been in this situation before. I don’t know what to say. My heart is numb.”

Friday marked the first day in 70 years that Thailand has been without a king as Vajiralongkorn asked for more time to mourn with the rest of the nation before ascending the throne. The constitution says that in the absence of a king, the regent will head the Privy Council, but it is vague about the situation where the heir apparent hasn’t taken over.

The government declared a public holiday and people across the shaken nation donned black, their eyes swollen and red with hours of weeping. Many were still breaking down and sobbing — in building halls, elevators, shops — in spontaneous outburst of emotion that reflected the deep love and respect Bhumibol commanded in Thailand.

The momentous news of his death, announced in a palace statement, had long been both anticipated and feared. But the nation remained stable and life continued largely as usual with most shops, banks and tourist sites open.