The Bible’s reality through Israel (Part III)

Last September 22, 2016, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly. In his speech, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “I am ready to negotiate all final status issues but one thing I will never negotiate – our right to the one and only Jewish State.” This emphatic statement of the Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu merely reiterates the Biblical pronouncement that God made an everlasting covenant with Abraham (the forefather of the Jewish people) and his descendants for a piece of land granted to the Jewish people (involving the land of Canaan which today is the nation of Israel). God was very detailed in defining the boundaries of the land bequeathed to the Jews. This is all documented in the Book of Genesis of the Old Testament. Since then the Jewish people have claimed ownership of the land of Israel. In short, the Jewish people have never ceased to assert their right and title to the land. Throughout the ages, the Jews consistently claimed the uninterrupted ownership of the lands. Indeed, the Jewish claim to the land they call Israel is a vital element of their history, their consciousness, and their faith.

MB File-(AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

History will show that to this day there are continuous attempts by others for Israel to divide its land through a so-called “peace process” for Palestine and her other Arab neighbors. What is puzzling is that every time heads of states and other world leaders initiate serious diplomatic effort to remove the Biblical Promised Land from Israel, a historically severe catastrophe would happen. And unbelievably, many of the catastrophes take place that very day that the so-called diplomatic peace talk starts – or close to that date. These amazing series of coincidences are unprecedented phenomena that continue to occur up to this day. With all of these stunning events happening before our own eyes, it is understandable why Israel, a tiny state about the size of New Jersey in US, continues to fascinate and capture world attention. Every moment of Israel and its political leaders is being closely watched by other nations with great detail and thoroughness – especially on Israel’s moves to protect itself from military attacks from the Palestinians and other hostile forces all around her.

We see, however, that despite pressure from world leaders to divide or partition Israel, the Jewish people (who have a 3,900 year history with the land of Israel) have not been driven from their land. Why is this so? From the Biblical account, we know that God protects Israel. Zechariah 12:9 says clearly that those who come against Israel will be destroyed.

Let me share with you some natural disasters/catastrophes that occured at about the same time some US presidents declared that Israel has to give away part of the land for the sake of attaining peace in the Middle East. Here are the names of some of the US Presidents who were involved in the peace process to divide Israel and who experienced catastrophic natural disasters during their terms when they advocated the division of Israel: President George H.W. Bush – The natural disaster named Perfect Storm happened when the Madrid Peace Plan was convened in Madrid, Spain; President William J. Clinton – Hurricane Emily hit Carolina when the Oslo Peace Accord (proposal for Israel to give away Gaza and Jericho for the creation of the Palestinian State was to be signed; President George W. Bush, son of George H.W. Bush – Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast of the US. Hurricane Katrina was the largest disaster in US history; it occurred during the term of President George W. Bush who said, a day before Hurricane Katrina hit US on August 23-29, 2005: “My vision, my hope is that one day we’ll see two states – two democratic states – living side by side in peace.”

While there were US presidents who initiated peace talks for the division of Israel, there have also been American presidents who have been very supportive of Israel. I will name two: President Harry S. Truman supported the UN Resolution for the recognition of the Jewish State (Both Palestine and Israel were given sovereignty in their own separate states in 1948). Truman was the first head of state to grant de facto recognition to the new Jewish state. Truman declared US support for the Israel State in 1948 – eleven minutes after its proclamation. Truman said, “I had faith in Israel before it was established. I have faith in it now. I believe it has a glorious future before it – not just another sovereign nation, but as an embodiment of the great ideals of our civilization.” (Reference: Eye to Eye – Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel by William Koenig)

Another US President, Lyndon B. Johnson supported the Jewish state shortly after he was sworn as president. In one of his speeches, President Lyndon B. Johnson said: “…The Bible stories are woven into my childhood memories as the gallant struggle of modern Jews to be free of persecution is also woven into our souls.” (Reference: Eye to Eye – Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel by William Koenig) To be continued

