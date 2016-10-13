The Chainsmokers annoy Gaga’s little monsters

The Chainsmokers caught the ire of Lady Gaga’s little monsters after commenting on her recent single, Perfect Illusion.

Alex Pall reportedly told the Rolling Stone magazine that the song “sucks.”

The other half of the DJ duo, Andrew Taggart, tried to fix the faux pas by saying Lady Gaga is “a great artist.”

But Gaga’s minions refused to let it pass, with fans launching the hashtag #TheChainsmokersAreOverParty on Twitter.

Gaga’s little monsters got some reinforcement from Rihanna’s navy after Pall had also thrown shade on the singer.

“Young unknown artists have this hunger — they’re willing to work really hard,” Pall said in reference to Daya, who collaborated with them in the song “Don’t Let Me Down” after Bad Girl Riri declined.