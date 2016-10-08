The daughter rises

Gary Valenciano & Kiana Valenciano

Kiana Valenciano, daughter of iconic singer Gary V., is testing the waters anew by launching the digital single “Circles.”

In an interview, the singer said she’s still experimenting with her sound, describing “Circles” as having “the element of an electronic song” albeit sung in a pop-R&B vein.

“It’s just a teaser or introduction,” she added.

The creation of the song was inspired by a past relationship. And while Kiana could have written something more cheery, she reasoned, “I find it easier to write songs that are sad.”

She let her friends listen to the song before putting it out. Co-written, co-arranged, and co-produced by Gary, it is released independently.

“They said ‘What do you have to lose? At least people know you can write and sing. If they don’t like it, whatever.’”

Kiana cleared she’s entering the music scene not to compete with anyone but to show people “this is who I am.”

“If I sound like someone else then fine with me and if I don’t then great,” the singer added.

Defining moment

It was last year when Kiana found enough confidence to perform live on stage with a full band and “without the ‘Gary V. Factor.’”

“It was just Kiana (that time),” she recalled. “Then when I got good feedback from the people in the industry, that’s when I thought maybe I want to try music (again).”

Recall that Kiana interpreted “Dear Heart,” a PhilPop 2014 finalist. Way before that, at age six, she won the Awit Awards’ Best Christmas Recording and Best Child Recording Artist for the song “Once Again It’s Christmas,” written by and sung as a duet with Gary.

Kiana now performs regularly in different cafés around the metro and she’s enjoying it. Some labels have offered her a recording contract but she’s not biting.

“I don’t want to be restricted to a certain group or do whatever. Maybe in the future I could work under a label or networkbut not now.”

She is not losing sleep over the thought of becoming even more popular. Kiana already has 100,000 Instagram followers and counting.

“It doesn’t really matter to me. If I have a few solid fans then I’m happy about it na. I’m just really focusing on the music.”

Learning, pressure

Kiana is thankful that Gary and Paolo always offer her their input.

“They also gave me advice like how to have stage presence and confidence. And for me to always know what I want and be happy with the music I’m doing,” she said.

Being a Valenciano is a challenge for Kiana, admitting “If I started young, I think I couldn’t have survived the industry because I would always be worried on what people would think about me. But now, I know I don’t have to please anyone.”

She took special courses in Fashion Design at the prestigious art school, Central Saint Martins in London. Her blog is onwww.kianavee.com. Kiana will soon join Viva Artist Agency for booking and management and she is also set to be part of MTV Pilipinas. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)