The Gateway to the Most Beautiful Islands in the World

Set within the heart of El Nido, Palawan, Lio – the first masterplanned sustainable estate development under the AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corporation (AHRC) and Ten Knots Development Corporation (TKDC), will commence by the 4th quarter of 2016. The opening of Lio will cater to the increasing number of tourists visiting El Nido, Palawan. The new tourist town destination sets to provide a wide selection of activities for both active tourists and leisure travelers.

According to TKDC Chief Operating Officer Javier Hernandez, “Lio shall be home to hotels, health and wellness facilities, commercial establishments, and residential communities, that easily blends with its natural landscape.” The 325 hectare development is set to open a new airport terminal, jetty lounge and a Bed & Breakfast (B&B) hotel this end of November, while 2 more B&Bs will begin welcoming guests by the first quarter of 2017. Joey Bernardino, TKDC Director of Sales & Marketing, said, “The boutique hotels were meticulously designed by the country’s renowned architects namely, LV Locsin, Ed Calma and Conrad Onglao to cater to different markets – families, couples and young professionals. We made it low density and low impact to ensure that it’ll reconcile with its unspoilt environment.” The B&Bs will adhere to the sustainability practices of El Nido Resorts, the island collection managed and operated by TKDC.

The development is nestled in a friendly locale with an abundance of culture, nature and just a short distance from the picturesque natural attractions such as the lagoons, mangroves and caves. Its surroundings continue to mesmerize travelers across the globe with its captivating limestone cliffs, enchanting lagoons and crystal clear waters.