The ‘hero’ in Anton

Anton Amoncio (Photo by Jojo P. Panaligan)

His name may not ring a bell to many people now but that might soon change.

Chef Anton Amoncio has made it as finalist on Asian Food Channel’s (AFC) “Food Hero.”

In an interview, he shared that he simply tried out for the contest not expecting anything.

“I just saw the plug on TV and decided to try my luck,” he shared. “I was actually surprised when I got the call.”

Among dishes he took a video of which he submitted to the show is… tinola.

Not quite extraordinary, we pointed out.

“I decided to share my version because I’m quite familiar with it. It’s my comfort food. It’s what my mom cooks for me when I get sick,” Anton said.

The chef could’ve been a bit more playful with the dish but he chose not to do it for a simple reason.

Anton explained, “I’ve seen some chefs go overboard trying to put a twist on a classic, ending up with what I call an abomination and I don’t want that.”

He hopes to make it all the way in the contest and hopefully land his own show on the channel. His main goal? To make Filipino food familiar the world over.

“I think people will like Filipino food they just need to know more about it so, I think, what we should be doing is giving it more exposure.”

On finals night on Oct. 20, Anton will definitely be cooking another signature Filipino dish.

Not his first love

Anton is only 27 but he has come a long way to get to where he is now.

He took up music production in college hoping to start a career as musician but it was not meant to be.

“I love music, I play the piano and sing but I eventually realized how challenging it was to establish a career as professional musician here so I decided I could just do it on the side,” he said.

A career in the kitchen came naturally as second choice, having grown in a family of cooks.

“They’re not professionals, mind you, they’re just naturally good in the kitchen,” he said.

Anton studied at the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA), eventually going on to land employment in some restos in and around Manila.

“I worked at Lolo Dads, at C2, before I decided to open my own,” he shared.

The restaurant named Antojos Manila was a hit. It was even featured on several TV shows including GMA7’s “Unang Hirit,” and ANC’s “Mornings.”

“Ang strength ko as chef is I work hard, I don’t care how many hours I spend in the kitchen as long as there is work to be done I’m there,” he maintained.

Among things clients like about Antojos, which will open its Makati branch soon, is their unique take on classic Pinoy dishes.

“I’m creative at the kitchen. I usually experiment but only to an extent. I don’t want to alienate customers. I make sure that if I make afritada, whatever I do with it, it’s still very much afritada,” Anton said.

Ready?

So how is he preparing going into the crucial bend of “Food Hero,” we asked.

“Well, I’m just readying myself for anything,” said Anton who is up against two Malaysians and a Thai on the show.

If you think he is losing sleep thinking what his competitors might come up with, think again.

“I don’t want to worry much about what they can do. I want to focus on what I can do,” Anton stressed.

And what does he want to impart to those who dream of becoming chefs?

“They should realize early on the value of hard work. If you want to succeed, work hard. It’s a simple as that.”

Trivia: Anton has a quirk in that he always starts his working day sharpening his knives.

“It reminds me that there’s no shortcut to success. I got cut several times already so, sharpening my knives reminds me how serious the job is. You can’t play around.”

Anton is an Asian Artists Agency talent. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)