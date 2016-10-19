The Latest: 4 shot outside San Francisco schools

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say four students were injured and one is in critical condition after shots were fired in the parking lot of a school around the time students were being dismissed.

Students are evacuated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School and loaded into school buses on 108th Street NE in Marysville following a shooting that occurred at the school on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (AP Photo / The Herald, Ian Terry)

San Francisco Police Officer Carlos Manfredi says the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the City Arts and Technology High School and the June Jordan School for Equity, which share a campus.

He says three of the victims ran inside the school. A fourth victim hurt in the shooting went to a hospital.

Manfredi says students were initially ordered to stay in place until police searched each room and determined it was not an active shooter situation.

He says four male suspects wearing dark hoodies and jeans were seen leaving the area.

Investigators say they believe at least one of the injured was targeted.

San Francisco police say at least three people were injured in a shooting outside two neighboring schools that were put on lockdown for an hour.

San Francisco Police Officer Carlos Manfredi says two young men and a young woman were injured Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the City Arts and Technology High School and the June Jordan School for Equity, which share a campus.

Manfredi says the shooting happened in the schools’ parking lot.

He says students were initially ordered to stay in place until police searched each room and determined it was not an active shooter situation.

Manfredi says the shooting happened during the schools’ dismissal time.

He says four male suspects wearing dark hoodies and jeans were last seen leaving the area.