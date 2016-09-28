The Manila Hotel adds royal touch to Presidential Suite
A suite for kings
Have you ever dreamed about living like a king? Well, truly worthy of world’s royalty, The Manila Hotel’s newly renovated three-bedroom Presidential Suite exudes a taste of grandeur and luxury. Located at the topmost floor of the hotel, it spans a floor area of 1,200 sqm making it one of the biggest Presidential Suites in the Southeast Asian region.
The Manila Hotel took pride in ushering guests back to the Hotel’s new Presidential Suite recently with its first preview to the diplomatic community, government officials, businessmen and captains of the industry. Welcoming guests in the evening affair was Atty. Joey Lina, the president of the hotel. The guests were treated to a delicious heavy cocktails prepared by the chefs of The Manila Hotel and were entertained with classic songs by The Manila Hotel string quartet.
The suite has a charming union of Filipino and contemporary artistry. It features an indoor lanai a.k.a. “azotea”, reminiscent of the old “Bahay na Bato” during the Spanish era next to the dining room where guests can stay to exchange stories after a hearty meal.
The suite, which has its own helipad, commands a view of the famous Manila Bay and overlooking Manila city’s skyline. For this transformation project, the hotel has chosen the best architectural firm under the leadership of Manny Samson who heads Manny Samson and Associates. Undeniably, this is another milestone in the rich history of the Grand Dame!
Positioned as the true heart of the Philippines, The Manila Hotel is the country’s premier five-star and flagship hotel. It is located at One Rizal Park, Manila.