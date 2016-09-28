The Manila Hotel adds royal touch to Presidential Suite

A suite for kings

Have you ever dreamed about living like a king? Well, truly worthy of world’s royalty, The Manila Hotel’s newly renovated three-bedroom Presidential Suite exudes a taste of grandeur and luxury. Located at the topmost floor of the hotel, it spans a floor area of 1,200 sqm making it one of the biggest Presidential Suites in the Southeast Asian region.

Master’s bedroom

It commands a superb view of the Manila Bay. One important factor that was considered before the renovation of the suite was to enable guests to have a glimpse of famous Manila Bay sunset, the stronghold of Corregidor and the poignant ruins of the medieval fortress, Intramuros almost anywhere in the suite. The Presidential Suite is indeed one of the Grand Dame’s jewels.

The Manila Hotel took pride in ushering guests back to the Hotel’s new Presidential Suite recently with its first preview to the diplomatic community, government officials, businessmen and captains of the industry. Welcoming guests in the evening affair was Atty. Joey Lina, the president of the hotel. The guests were treated to a delicious heavy cocktails prepared by the chefs of The Manila Hotel and were entertained with classic songs by The Manila Hotel string quartet.

Spa room

The magnificently appointed suite features an exclusive lift from the hotel’s grand lobby, a lounge area, a meeting room, a formal dining area, a living room, a study room, a powder room, and a spa room. It comes with a 24-hour personal butler service and a pillow menu available for the most distinguishing guest.

The suite has a charming union of Filipino and contemporary artistry. It features an indoor lanai a.k.a. “azotea”, reminiscent of the old “Bahay na Bato” during the Spanish era next to the dining room where guests can stay to exchange stories after a hearty meal.

Dining area

Furthermore, the experience of dining in a high-end restaurant was brought into the suite with the provision of modern and well-equipped show kitchen that can accommodate two to three chefs to prepare different dishes right before one’s eyes.

The suite, which has its own helipad, commands a view of the famous Manila Bay and overlooking Manila city’s skyline. For this transformation project, the hotel has chosen the best architectural firm under the leadership of Manny Samson who heads Manny Samson and Associates. Undeniably, this is another milestone in the rich history of the Grand Dame!

Living area

Some of the well-known guests who have stayed at the Presidential Suite include Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Wad’daulah of Brunei; HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles; HM Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain; Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko of Japan; President Thein Sein of Myanmar; Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye of South Korea; World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov; Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias and Korean Pop star Rain. Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also stayed at the historic suite. The list goes on!

Positioned as the true heart of the Philippines, The Manila Hotel is the country’s premier five-star and flagship hotel. It is located at One Rizal Park, Manila.