The many faces of Solenn Heussaff

'I wouldn’t consider myself a singer like Sarah Geronimo but singing is something I love to do'

Solenn Heussaff

Solenn Heussaff may be one of the industry’s more glamorous stars but it doesn’t stop her from appreciating native culture, something she has explored in a series of paintings.

Of late she’s been fascinated by indigenous people who are “simple but very sophisticated in their own way.”

“Lahat ng mga clothes nila, lahat ng mga weaves nila, all are so intricate,” she added. “Parang there is so much history behind it that we cannot take it for granted as urban people.”

She hopes to exhibit the series of paintings in Mindanao soon.

Solenn shared, “Since I paint a lot of indigenous people and my friends are aligned with some weavers from Sulu, we’re gonna try to organize an exhibit doon na parang chill session lang.”

She sings

Aside from being an actress, model, host, book author and entrepreneur, Solenn also dabbles in singing. In fact, she had released several albums in the past.

“I always like singing. When there are some events, I always sing. I wouldn’t consider myself a singer like Sarah Geronimo but singing is something I love to do,” she said.

Solenn took singing lessons at five-years-old but refused to pursue it further back then because of her mom.

“Kasi ’di ba when you’re forced by parents, you will never like it so lagi ’pag may guest sa bahay, my mom always asked me to sing but the more she said that, the more I hate singing.”

She regained her love for music upon entering showbiz.

“Dati every time I wanna sing, just do it in the shower and never in front of many people. Pero nu’ng pumasok na ako sa showbiz, siyempre I started with ‘Sunday All Stars’ they gave me the opportunity to sing again,” she explained. “Then ’yun na, little by little, I built enough confidence showing my singing skills in front of many people.”

Though she’s busy with numerous showbiz commitments, Solenn finds time to practice singing even at home.

“Parang exercise na din kasi I have breathing problem. It’s hard for me to sing for sustained periods so I really have to practice.”

The actress-singer added singing is similar to painting in that both help express her feelings.

New album

The just-released CD “Solenn” under Universal Records consists of eight tracks.

“It’s about different stages and types of love,” she said of her songs. “From heartbreak, falling in love, and discovering one’s self. Love is the universal language kasi so I think it’s always a good theme to have. It’s never a fail when it comes to that.”

Solenn added: “It all describes me because I have been through different types of relationships. I experienced all of the topics explored in the album – heartbreak, heartache, falling in love, thinking you’re in love… The songs helped me relive all those moments.”

Solenn admitted she tried composing songs for the album but she didn’t push through with it noting “it’s not really my forte.”

The “Taste Buddies” host said “Solenn” is a reflection of how she looks at herself now.

Some of Solenn’s paintings (Photo from Instagram)

“I’m 31 na, I mean I’m content na with who I am as a person so parang naisip ko na mas maganda to give it a title na it’s just me, a little bit of me.”

Not just yet

Solenn, who recently became Mrs. Bolzico, is not yet ready to have a baby.

“Not this year,” she noted. “Pero siyempre gusto ko naman mag-pamilya talaga in the future, maybe two years from now. Basta, nothing too soon tsaka kakakasal ko lang so dapat mag-enjoy muna.”

Does her husband restrict her from doing certain things, we asked.

“Bawal sa akin ’yan (’yung pinagbabawalan),” she maintained. “Actually even in my work wala din siyang say.”

“We are not the kind na who meddle in each other’s work, pero siyempre I share sa kanya if may problem or may issue ako sa work, we talk about it.”

She added: “For me kasi, you just have to stay who you are, be who you are. So if you will marry someone who aims to change you, parang ’Wag na lang siya, sa iba na lang.’” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)