The Next Phenoms in the Art Scene

Five artists named 2016 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence grand awardees for painting and sculpture

Another batch of artists will be awarded this year by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), through its Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) program. Five artists will be recognized during the MADE awarding ceremony and exhibit opening on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Le Pavillon, Metropolitan Park, Pasay City. Along with the winning artworks, art pieces of semi-finalists of MADE painting and sculpture recognition programs will be exhibited in a three-day art event, which will run until Sept. 24.

Guided by the theme “Finding Phenoms in Art,” the 2016 MADE was launched during a series of public art exhibitions and art education activities dubbed as “Art MADE Public.” Information campaigns were held in different public spaces, universities, local government units, and cultural institutions to invite artists and students to join the search as well as reach out to the general public to promote public art and encourage art appreciation.

The activities featured winning art works of MADE awardees who are now big names in the art community such as Elmer Borlongan, Noel El Farol, Mark Justiniani, Buddy Ching, Emmanuel Garibay, Alfredo Esquillo, Jr., Melvin Culaba, Samuel Penaso, Clarence Eduarte, Reynaldo Samson, Lester Rodriguez, and Don Bryan Bunag.

As one of the most prestigious and sought-after art competitions in the country, MADE conducts a thorough search process in order to analyze techniques and styles executed by the finalists. One important factor in the judging process is the board of judges, which was composed of personalities with varying experiences and expertise in the field of arts.

This year, the board was chaired by visual artist Nestor Vinluan, professor from the College of Fine Arts of the University of the Philippines Diliman. Joining him as members of the board are curator and art critic Prof. Eileen Legaspi-Ramirez, sculptor Peter De Guzman, curator and art gallery owner Albert Avellana, visual artist Jonathan Olazo, sculptor Agnes Arellano, and renowned painter and past MADE awardee Andres Barrioquinto. From 332 entries, the final board of judges picked 112 artworks in both painting and sculpture recognition programs, which qualified to the final judging.

The Phenoms

Entitled Man-made Landscapes, this year’s awardee for the painting recognition program oil/acrylic on canvas category shows scenery covered with stark darkness and gray clouds of smoke with smoldering flickers of red fire. Inspired by issues surrounding the oil economy, artist David Ryan Viray conveys the realities in the oil industry as shown on the images beyond the dark clouds and what would seem to be post-apocalyptic scenery. Viray is a graduate of Fine Arts, major in Painting from the Far Eastern University.

Man-made Landscapes, David Ryan Viray (Manila Bulletin)

Another awardee under the same category is Paulo Marin, a full time artist from the Technological University of the Philippines for his painting You Are What You Eat. Through the humorous approach executed, the artist depicted the society’s consumption of ideologies which they see or watch from the social media and the television. By using the same patterns and shapes as human figures and characters on television, the painting tackles today’s scene that as social media and television expand, so do the people who continue to ride with today’s idealism.

You are What You Eat, Paolo Marin (Manila Bulletin)

Meanwhile, artist Siefred Guilaran from the University of Rizal System Angono will be awarded with a Special Citation, a special recognition given to entries deserving of a distinct mention. Guilaran’s art piece Corrupted is a painting reminiscent of a nostalgic past and a longing for lost tradition. His painting technique results to a unique layer of texture created by employing dots of varying sizes on the surface of the painted canvas. The imagery of two children garbed in traditional Filipino garments depicts a corrupted past but also captures the possibilities of the future.

Corrupted, Siefred Guilaran (Manila Bulletin)

In the water media on paper category, the winner is a Fine Arts student from Bulacan State University (BSU), Alyssa Calderon, for her artwork The Promise. The painting is an expression of the eternal nature of love that transcends the mortality of the flesh. The figures were rendered over textured paper and stained using coffee while its edges were burned, adding visual impact to the work. Speaking of everlasting love, The Promise features two lying skeleton figures with arms over each other.

The Promise, Alyssa Calderon (Manila Bulletin)

A return to Mother Nature in concept and in form was the theme of the Sculpture Recognition Program’s grand awardee. Sculptor Roberto Acosta bagged the title for Biag Ti Cayo (Tree of Life). The sculpture is made from terracotta, a material straight from the earth, depicting the upper torso of a woman with her body infused with images protruding like a relief. A tree grows from the center of her body going upward together with images of goddesses, flora and fauna, and humanity living with nature. Iconic images and influences from different religious beliefs such as mother Buddha and Hindu goddess can be seen. Evident in the artwork is Acosta’s advocacy in the promotion of local culture and the use of traditional materials such as terracotta. Acosta is from Baguio City.

Biag Ti Cayo, Roberto Acosta (Manila Bulletin)

All grand awardees will receive a financial assistance worth P300,000 and a Mula glass trophy designed by visual artist and past MADE awardee Noel El Farol. In addition, as part of MADE’s continuing support to artists, awardees from the painting category will receive a special grant when they launch their first solo exhibition.

The winners will automatically be part of the Metrobank Art & Design Excellence-Network of Winners (MADE-NOW), the alumni organizations of artists and designers who won in the MADE recognition programs.