The Next Phenoms in the Art Scene
Five artists named 2016 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence grand awardees for painting and sculpture
Another batch of artists will be awarded this year by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), through its Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) program. Five artists will be recognized during the MADE awarding ceremony and exhibit opening on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Le Pavillon, Metropolitan Park, Pasay City. Along with the winning artworks, art pieces of semi-finalists of MADE painting and sculpture recognition programs will be exhibited in a three-day art event, which will run until Sept. 24.
Guided by the theme “Finding Phenoms in Art,” the 2016 MADE was launched during a series of public art exhibitions and art education activities dubbed as “Art MADE Public.” Information campaigns were held in different public spaces, universities, local government units, and cultural institutions to invite artists and students to join the search as well as reach out to the general public to promote public art and encourage art appreciation.
The activities featured winning art works of MADE awardees who are now big names in the art community such as Elmer Borlongan, Noel El Farol, Mark Justiniani, Buddy Ching, Emmanuel Garibay, Alfredo Esquillo, Jr., Melvin Culaba, Samuel Penaso, Clarence Eduarte, Reynaldo Samson, Lester Rodriguez, and Don Bryan Bunag.
As one of the most prestigious and sought-after art competitions in the country, MADE conducts a thorough search process in order to analyze techniques and styles executed by the finalists. One important factor in the judging process is the board of judges, which was composed of personalities with varying experiences and expertise in the field of arts.
This year, the board was chaired by visual artist Nestor Vinluan, professor from the College of Fine Arts of the University of the Philippines Diliman. Joining him as members of the board are curator and art critic Prof. Eileen Legaspi-Ramirez, sculptor Peter De Guzman, curator and art gallery owner Albert Avellana, visual artist Jonathan Olazo, sculptor Agnes Arellano, and renowned painter and past MADE awardee Andres Barrioquinto. From 332 entries, the final board of judges picked 112 artworks in both painting and sculpture recognition programs, which qualified to the final judging.
The Phenoms
Entitled Man-made Landscapes, this year’s awardee for the painting recognition program oil/acrylic on canvas category shows scenery covered with stark darkness and gray clouds of smoke with smoldering flickers of red fire. Inspired by issues surrounding the oil economy, artist David Ryan Viray conveys the realities in the oil industry as shown on the images beyond the dark clouds and what would seem to be post-apocalyptic scenery. Viray is a graduate of Fine Arts, major in Painting from the Far Eastern University.
The winners will automatically be part of the Metrobank Art & Design Excellence-Network of Winners (MADE-NOW), the alumni organizations of artists and designers who won in the MADE recognition programs.