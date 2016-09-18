The Pen at 40
It’s time to relive your most cherished memories and make new ones at the Peninsula Manila
In a fastchanging world, the Peninsula Manila has stood the test of time, possessing the secret of longevity. At 40 years old, this bastion of elegance, of quintessential fine taste and where high society frequent, to see and be seen, has remained the icon where hospitality is golden. Genial general manager Mark Choon stood at the red carpet entrance and greeted each guest to its 40th anniversary gala.
After his opening speech Mark Choon introduced Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, the holding company of The Peninsula Hotels, who flew in from Hong Kong for this special festivity. He said, “This hotel is very close to my heart being only the second Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels property to bear the Peninsula name. Following our flagship property The Peninsula Hongkong, which opened in 1928, we were thrilled to open a new Peninsula Hotel in the Philippines, which is famous for its warm people and spectacular scenery.” He expounded on the memories it evokes, the spirit it reflects and truly a legendary, aristocratic hotel, the heart of high society life that hosted the most famous names in government, business, the diplomatic world, art, and society.
Mr. Kadoorie acknowledged the Pen Pioneers, particularly his uncle Sir Horace Kadoorie, then chairman of the Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited and wrote in 1976 “their unmatched Filipino charm.” Their familiar faces to guests and colleagues exemplify the Pen’s “family” recurring theme.
All around, things of beauty vied for attention; the custommade capiz chandeliers cascading down The Lobby ceiling, floral displays, and the immaculate white stage with the Pen logo. GM Choon and his lovely wife Jen Evangelista Choon with their son stood for photo ops. At the Pen mezzanine famed Broadway singer Lea Salonga entertained the tuxedoed and long gown glitterati. The original Las Guitaras performed and added a touch of nostalgia.
The gala party was splendid at every level. Notables of Manila’s 400 have sampled haute cuisine under its stylish and self-contained domain of old families. The exhaustive flow of champagne and wines set a bubbling atmosphere at the entrance. A dazzling array of food stations unfurled before the eyes of the well-heeled invitees, which included the spread of Russian caviar, French cheeses, Maine lobster, Atlantic turbot, Philippine artisanal chocolates, lechon, and which exceeded all expectations. It engaged all of the senses, leaving something to relish.
The grand dame of Makati hotels in the words of Mr. Kadoorie: “The Peninsula Manila is inextricably linked to the past, present, and future of the Philippines and the city of Manila, adding that with its wonderful location at the heart of the Makati district, the Peninsula Lobby quickly became the place that creates unforgettable memories and has witnessed the variety of life in all its drama and excitement.”
www.tinajacinto.com; Facebook/tinahidalgojacinto