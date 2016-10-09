The ‘same old brand new’ A1

A1 BOY BAND (from left): Mark Read, Ben Adams and Christian Ingebrigtsen

A1 member Christian Ingebrigtsen promises Pinoys who’ll watch their “Here We Come-Back” tour later this month their biggest hits back in the good old days.

“We will look at the songs you enjoy and try to put them together with the highlights of our career so far,” he said in a phone interview with Bulletin Entertainment. “We want to create as much of a sing-along evening as possible. We want you to hear (you sing) all the songs that you want to hear, the biggest hits, and a couple of new ones.”

A1 is composed of Christian, Mark Read and Ben Adams. Some of their smash tunes are “Like A Rose,” “Caught In The Middle,” “Everytime,” “Take On Me,” “Same Old Brand New You,” “No More,” and “One More Try.”

Asked which song reminds them of their Pinoy fans, Christian said it’s “Everytime.”

“It is one of our first songs that broke us internationally and took us to Asia, to the Philippines. Also, I’ve heard quite a few people in the Philippines used that song in their wedding. So it brings a lot of good memories from our tours in the Philippines.”

Having been in the country multiple times already, Christian said they love Filipinos for their warm welcome and continuous support.

Christian added, “The Philippines is one of our favorite countries to visit. I always love being in the Philippines. It means a lot that so many people on the other side of the planet from where we live appreciate our music.”

Rediscovered and upgraded

The group was formed in 1998 and went their separate ways in 2002, with Paul Marazzi leaving the group.

In 2009, A1 reunited as a trio. They released their album “Waiting For Daylight” and “Rediscovered” and went on tours. They also started their solo careers.

Christian admitted there have been a lot of technological changes in the music industry. The members are still learning and adjusting to the world of social media, where music now can also be easily accessed.

“One of the most fantastic things happened with the new distribution of music is I can release something here in Norway and within hours someone in the Philippines can comment on Facebook that they heard it. Now immediately, within minutes on the other side of the planet, people can listen to your music in their living room. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get your music to the other side of the world,” he said.

Aside from these changes, Christian noted their music and style have also evolved. They are the same persons but with richer experiences and knowledge.

“I guess we’re the same old brand new,” he said. “As you grow older, you learn, and also your taste in music changes, your style. Time changes.

“Our audiences have changed with us. It’s not just us changing. We still love the stuff we did back then. But I think as people have grown, our fans too. The music we play today is slightly different than what it was. The sound of the old songs is slightly different when we perform it live. But it’s an upgrade.”

At the present

A1 appreciates each moment spent with fans who take time to listen to their music.

“As we grow older, we change a bit but we’re still the same people. With more years behind you, you grow in wisdom. So I guess we also write music differently now.

“The thing we have learned over the years is to appreciate the moment. Back in the day, we were always rushing to the next interviews, to the next concerts, next countries. Now, we know that we really get the most of everyday if we can be at the present, at the moment on that stage, really appreciate all the people who come to listen to your music,” he said.

It is common for bands to eventually go their separate ways. While the members have their respective careers outside the group, their friendship is intact.

“The best thing about being in a group is the friendship, just knowing each other so well. It’s really difficult to explain what kind of life it is to be on the road. Being in a pop group that we are, and having achieved the success that we did, all the experiences we learned is a kind of thing that you can’t really explain. It’s really only the four of us, now the three of us who know what it was like,” he said.

Christian believes “deep friendship” makes their band tick. The harmonious relationship allows them to create good music.

“The times when you’re tired and when you’re not 100% there because it’s hard work – we can always help each other out. Writing and creating music together with all these people is the most amazing process. We all contribute to something beautiful, something unique, that we wouldn’t have been able to come up with on our own.

“Together, we are stronger than we would have been individually.

That’s what I love being in a group. When we do A1 concert, it’s always amazing. We love it. We are blessed that we get to do both.”

Christian said their fans can expect a new A1 album. He is also releasing his single “Still.”

“Here We Come-Back” happens at the KIA Theater on Oct. 23, and at the IEC Pavilion in Cebu City on Oct. 25.