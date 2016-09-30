The Visionaries

Outsiders are spot on for equating Philippine fashion with fun, glamor, and beautiful, stylish people. But there’s certainly more to it than these rather limited and stereotypical impressions. Behind it is a thriving, multi-million-peso industry run by hardworking and competitive people who aren’t above forming cliques and rivalries. Such an unlikely scenario is simply fashion’s nature, as its practitioners seek to outdo and one-up each other in their desire to be the first, the original, and the best. It’s a friendly competition, yes, but it isn’t devoid of its fierce side.





















Outstanding Talent in Fashion Design awardees (second from left): designers RJ Santos for Randolf, Bea Samson for Bea Samson, Esme Palaganas for Basic Movement, Rik Rasos and Patrick Bondoc for Proudrace. Presented by Tristan de Bellow (leftmost) and Ray Alimurung (rightmost)

Industry awardee for Style Weekend editor Liza Ilarde presented by Rhett Eala

Best-dressed awardees (second from left): model Julls Culas, Daryl Chang, Cenon Norial III, Mav Bernardo, and Andre Chang. Presented by Sabina Gonzalez (leftmost) and LA Aguinaldo (rightmost)

Photography awardee Paolo Pineda presented by Brent Javier and Janna Tee

Fashion Modeling awardee Izza Agana-Gonzales presented by Tonichi Nocom and Suyen Chi-Sia (second from left)

Industry awardee for Preview magazine editor in chief Isha Andaya-Valles presented by Joey Samson

Fashion Modelling awardee Jodilly Pendre presented by Tweetie de Leon Gonzalez

Industry awardees for Metrowear, Team Metro: creative director Eldz Mejia, executive editor Geolette Esguerra presented by BJ Pascual

Make-up artist awardee Robbie Piñera presented by Pam Quiñones and Martin Bautista

Make-up artist awardee Omar Ermita presented by Daryl Chang

Fashion Modeling awardee Miko Raval presented by Randy Ortiz





















Images by Jun Arañas

It was under this scenario that ideas man Keren Pascual and his collaborators thought of forming the Philippine Fashion Ball (PFB) six years ago. As ace stylist Noel Manapat, one of Pascual’s fellow organizers, puts it, PFB was “conceived to be a party for industry people because there’s really no one event where everybody in the industry can come together.”

By industry people, Manapat is referring to writers and editors from rival publications, designers, photographers, make-up artists, stylists, production people, and, everyone’s favorite eye candy, models. Since PFB is neutral ground, everyone is welcome to get together and join the fun.

“Believe it or not, not a few of us are also the recluse or shy type,” said Manapat. “We rarely go out. But for Philippine Fashion Ball, we make an exception. It’s the industry ball, and this time we aren’t working. We’re here to have fun.”

And what’s a fashion event without a show? Over the years, Pascual has worked with the likes of seasoned fashion directors Ariel Lozada and Robby Carmona. But while most of the featured designers in the past were already established names—last year, for instance, focused on Joey Samson and his 40-piece collection—last Saturday’s 6th PFB put the spotlight on several newcomers and their labels: RJ Santos for Randolf, Esme Palaganas for Basic Movement, Rik Rasos and Patrick Bondoc for Proudrace, and Bea Samson for her eponymous clothing line.

“We try to keep it a bit unpredictable,” said Manapat. “In the past, PFB has been held in hotels. But Keren wanted it to be different this time. Since the collection we will be showing are by young designers, he decided to hold this year’s party at Bench Tower’s The Playground. And since there will be plenty of formal balls in the coming weeks and months, we felt that it would be nice to explore other ways of staging a party.”

In lieu of a conventional show, Pascual and company opted for a fashion presentation featuring five to six models wearing the featured designers’ respective collections. Instead of strutting on arunway, models struck various poses in their respective corners, while guests milled about examining the clothes. Designers soon joined their models and weren’t shy to discuss their materials and inspirations to those who cared enough to ask and listen.

“What’s nice about these newbies is they present new ways of doing fashion. Their work may not be the most polished yet, but for a good number of people here, they find it refreshing and exciting to see the works of these designers for the first time,” said Manapat.

As an added bonus, Lazada Philippines, one of the country’s leading online shopping websites and co-presenter of this year’s PFB, will exclusively sell the curated pieces of the five featured millennial talents. (Go to www.lazada.com.ph)

“This party has always been a venue for new faces and new talents,” said Manapat. “Six years ago when we started, some of the people here tonight, including our featured designers and a number of models, were probably still in school. An event like this will always be fuelled by a mix of new faces and seasoned ones.”

It was because of the same youthful vibe and change in venue that Pascual probably thought of asking each guest to come in their idea of “punk formal.” Those old enough to have dressed up in punk-inspired fashion certainly had a different idea from those who weren’t even born yet when it was the rage. Before the night was over, siblings Andre and Daryl Chang, Jullian Culas, and Cenon Norial III and Mav Bernardo went home with the best-dressed prizes.

And just like in years past, PFB took the opportunity to honor the achievements of a cross section of industry practitioners with its annual Industry Awards. This year’s awardees are models Jodilly Pendre and Miko Raval, makeup artists Robbie Piñera and Omar Ermita, Previeweditor in chief Isha Andaya-Valle, photographer Paolo Pineda, fashion and beauty icon Izza Gonzales-Agana, and Manila Bulletin’s own Style Weekend editor Liza Ilarde. Metro magazine was also awarded for staging its long-running Metrowear show.