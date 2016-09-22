The Weeknd sports new hairstyle in latest album cover

Fans of Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd have a lot of reasons to celebrate. Not only did the singer drop the album cover for his new record, he also surprised everyone with a new hairstyle.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, bid goodbye to his signature dreadlocks and sported a shorter and sleeker do.

In a past interview, the singer told the Rolling Stone that his hair — which he has been growing for years — was partly inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“I want to be remembered as iconic and different,” he told the magazine. “So I was like, ‘F— it — I’m gonna let my hair just be what it wants.’ I’ll probably cut it if it starts interfering with my sight. I can kind of see it right now. But if I cut it, I’d look like everyone else. And that’s just so boring to me.”

Just like Ariana Grande dismissing her signature ponytail, The Weeknd chopping off his hair is kind of a big deal (to his fans at least).

The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer debuted his new look along with the release of the cover of his upcoming album, “Starboy”.

After cleaning up his Instagram feed and changing his username from @abelxo to @theweeknd, the Canadian singer-songwriter uploaded a series of photos which seem to be teasers for his new record

“NEW ALBUM COVER / TITLE shot by @nabildo #STARBOY,” he captioned the first of three photos.

A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Sep 21, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

Another photo reads “i come alive in the fall time” — which may be a lyric from a new song.

A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Sep 21, 2016 at 12:09pm PDT

The last and third photo says “r.i.p ‘@abelxo’”. As mentioned earlier, @abelxo is the singer’s former Instagram username.

A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Sep 21, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

It seems like a big change is about to happen as Abel enters into a new era of his career.