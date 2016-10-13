There’s life and hope after drug addiction – Leni

Believing that there is life and hope after drug addiction, Vice President Leni Robredo brought together multi-sectoral groups and ex-drug users in a consultation to come up with a comprehensive community drug rehabilitation program.

Robredo met with former drug abusers to listen to their life’s journey and take suggestions from representatives of various sectors for a holistic solution to drugs.

“We don’t have any imagination to false hope that we can do so much, but for us whatever we can be of help at our level we will do it,” Robredo, who is the housing chair, said Tuesday night after their meeting.

“Many of you here are testaments that there is hope in everyone. They (drug addicts) just need the help of the entire community,” she added.

Participants in the consultative meeting talked about the principles in drug dependence and presented proposals on how it can be addressed.

Robredo noted that her office initially had chosen 11 local government units (LGUs), where they would sponsor pilot areas for drug rehabilitation.

“We spoke with 11 LGUs based on the number of surrenderees and also based on quality of leadership. We can help each other and try all the best practices,” the Vice President said in her closing remarks.

“We don’t have as much resources but the way I see it, if we were able to show that the programs we have to decide on actually work in the pilot areas we started with, I’m sure the government will be willing to spend for them,” she explained.

The former Camarines Sur representative has spoken out against the spate of extrajudicial killings of suspected drug dealers and users under the Duterte administration, but maintains she supports the government’s anti-drug campaign.

In her last month’s meeting with the Department of Health, she learned that only 70,000 of the 700,000 surrenderers need confinement in rehabilitation centers.

But she expressed concerns about the latest figures from the Dangerous Drugs Board that showed it is actually one percent, and not 10 percent of the people who surrendered to authorities, require treatment and rehabilitation.

“So what happens to the 99 percent?” she asked. “We can’t just always plan and not start the program. Maybe, at the end of the year, many of them could have died than those rehabilitated.”

The Vice President emphasized that an evidence-based approach and a change in mindset would be effective for the anti-drug campaign.

“All of us want the same thing. The bottom line is we want to prove that everyone should be given a chance… There is so much that needs to be done as far as mindsets are concerned. How do we define success in this program?” she said.

“We want to look at the programs from all different angles available because we think not one solution or formula would work. It has to be a combination of many things. These many things should be made available to everyone who needs our help,” Robredo added.