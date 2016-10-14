 Through the hoop | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Through the hoop


October 14, 2016
A sea lion leaps through a hoop held by a trainer before the start of the ‘Be a Sea Lion Trainer’ program conducted at the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, Friday. (Ali Vicoy)

