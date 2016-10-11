Thunderstorms flood Metro roads as LPA near Mindanao inches closer
A number of roads in Metro Manila were submerged in floods Tuesday, October 11, because of heavy rains caused by thunderstorms, as a low pressure area in the east of Mindanao has slowly inched closer.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) tweeted that floodwaters affected parts of Commonwealth Avenue in Tandang Sora, Quezon City.
The Marikina Public Information Office posted on its Facebook page that a number of its streets were not passable, varying from knee-high to chest-high floodwaters.
The heavy to intense rains were brought by thunderstorms that affected Metro Manila, as well as Padre Garcia and Nasugbu in Batangas, Gen. Nakar in Quezon, and portions of Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal, based on the 5:23 pm thunderstorm advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
It also warned thunderstorms over Bataan, Cavite and other areas of Batangas and Quezon.
PAGASA warned the thunderstorm might persist within two hours.
It has advised the public to take precautionary measures against heavy to intense rains, strong winds, lightning and possible flash floods.
Thunderstorm warnings are also raised over Cebu (Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Lilo-an, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Minglanilla, San Fernando, Carcar City, Sibonga, Barili, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Argao, Moalboal, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Malabuyoc), eastern portions of Negros Oriental, Bohol (Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Tubigon) and nearby areas.
PAGASA also warned thunderstorms over large parts of Mindanao.
The weather bureau forecasts rainy weather mostly in the eastern part of the country because of the low pressure area (LPA) that threatens to develop into a tropical depression and forecast to cross Luzon over the weekend.
As of 4:00 pm, PAGASA said, the LPA was last seen 900 km east of Surigao City, embedded within the intertropical convergence zone.