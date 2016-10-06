Thursday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P48.28; stocks down

The peso remained unchanged while the stock market edged lower today, October 6.

The Philippine peso–US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation (PDEX) closed at P48.28, the same as the yesterday’s rate, October 5 (Wednesday).

At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate was pegged at P48.35 to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) closed 19.63 points (0.26%) lower at 7,620.16.

The all-shares index was also down 9.76 points (0.22%) at 4,521.90.