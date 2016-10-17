Tight and rhythmic

Toe

AUDIO JUNKIE:

Toe is a four-piece instrumental rock band that hails from Tokyo, Japan. The members are guitarists Mino Takaaki and Yamazaki Hirokazu, bassist Yamane Satoshi and drummer Kashikura Takashi.

Known for their intricate instrumental work, they have a solid following all over Asia. Toe music is post-rock or math-rock specializing in melodic, guitar-driven groove music.

Their latest album is “Hear You” from last year. A melodic pattern intersects with sparse, jazzy scalar improvisations on the album opener “Premonition,” which segues into “A Desert Of Human.” It’s standard Toe: They start off with a tense-sounding theme, build on it, then the drums come in and before you know it, your head is trying to keep up with all that is going on.

Toe’s music also usually starts with clean-tone guitar interplay between Takaaki and Hirokazu. These two have a keen understanding ofcreating melodic motifs. From ringing chords to swinging arpeggio licks, the guitar tandem can really milk harmonic pattern. You can actually take away the beats from the mix and the guitars actually sound like fragments of classical guitar pieces at times. A good example of this would be the mid-tempoed “Boyo.”

What’s different here is their use of vocals. Almost half of the 11 tracks on this set are sung, including “Commit Ballad” (featuring Japanese singer Chara), the piano ballad “Song Silly” (feat. Olivia Burrell), and “Ototaimingkimito” (featuring the tender-voiced Kimura Kaela).

The band also dabbles in rap on the rock-grooved “Time Goes” featuring rapper 5Lack. Also new for Toe is the addition of synth keys, heard frequently throughout, that adds a new hue to the band’s sonic palette.

At the heart of Toe is drummer Takashi. This rhythm overlord plays with the precision of a drum machine but lays it all down with soul. From simple four-on-the-floor types like on the chugging “Because Of You” to the more intricate “The World According To” (where he subtly changes his phrasing at every turn of the song). Complementing him is bassist Satoshi who locks in easily with Takashi. The two mount an offensive (alongside the other half of Toe) with their signature fervor in “My Little Wish.”

Nothing is simple for Toe. The band’s trademark sound is tight-to-loose-and-tight-again interplay. Listen and know.