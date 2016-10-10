 Time to pray | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Time to pray

Time to pray


October 10, 2016
Senator Leila de Lima attends Mass at the chapel of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in Intramuros, Manila, during the celebration of World Day against Death Penalty on Monday. (Camille Ante)

Senator Leila de Lima attends Mass at the chapel of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in Intramuros, Manila, during the celebration of World Day against Death Penalty on Monday. (Camille Ante)