Tingting Cojuangco names 10 elegant Filipinas

What is elegance? To style maven, beauty icon, and author Margarita “Tingting” Cojuangco, elegance is precision. It’s about wearing the right dress, being groomed for the right occasion, and speaking softly with “a mother’s strict vocabulary.” Whatever a woman’s height and shape are – long and lean, or petite and curvy – she should stand confidently with her “shoulders squared and a tilt of a humble chin.”

In an exclusive video shot by Manila Bulletin, Cojuangco, dressed in an off-the-rack pink silk dress, went on to give practical tips on proper dressing. When you find yourself constantly tugging at your skirt, then chances are it’s too short, she said. Even over-accessorizing like wearing several long strands of pearls to the office may be deemed inappropriate if they get in the way of, say, you’re writing.

Cojuangco, organizer of the recently concluded “Elegant Filipinas,” which honored 10 stylish and accomplished women, also cited the need to be practical by wearing clothes that crumple less, preferably in neutral colors like black, to the office. A woman, she said, can “dress exactly the way you want” in a party as long as she’s mindful of the dress code stated in the invitation. How she chooses her outfit and puts them together reveals whether or not she possesses good taste. More on “Elegant Filipinas,” on page G4 of this issue. Scan the QR code to access the video and Tingting Cojuango’s tips on elegance in this day and age.