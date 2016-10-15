Tip from ‘Bilibid’ inmate leads to seizure of P200-M shabu in Apalit

By Franco G. Regala, Francis T. Wakefield, and Freddie C. Velez

Camp Julian Olivas, Pampanga – Some P200 million worth of shabu was seized from an abandoned car on MacArthur Highway, Barangay San Vicente, Apalit, Pampanga, following a tip from a convict serving time at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City, police said yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino, Police Regional Office 3 acting director, said 10 large packs of suspected shabu weighing about 10 kilograms was discovered by joint operatives of the City of San Fernando Police Station and the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Branch in the trunk of an abandoned Nissan LEC sedan bearing license plate number TLX 665.

Before the discovery of the shabu haul, police received information from NBP inmate Raymond Dominguez, who was convicted for carnapping, the 10 kilos of shabu came from a certain Wang Cuo Cuai, also known as Ryan Ong, a Chinese national who is also serving his sentence at the NBP.

Meanwhile, operatives of PRO-3 Regional Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cay-pombo, Sta. Maria, Bulacan, resulting in the arrest of Faisallin Akmad and Ruel Lacson, both of Barangay Kaypian, City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Confiscated from the suspects were two medium-size heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and marked money.

“We will keep on conducting anti-illegal drug operations until such time that we have eradicated all forms of it within the four corners of the region. Expect more arrests and more seizures of these abused substance,” said Aquino.