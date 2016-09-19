TNT rips Ginebra; San Mig triumphs

Biñan, Laguna — San Miguel Beer import Elijah Millsap made a triumphant comeback as he helped power the defending champion to a 107-101 victory over also-ran Blackwater even as TNT KaTropa clinched the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Alonte Sports Center here.

Millsap, who replaced Michael Singletary, scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a performance reminiscent to his solid showing three years ago when he led the Beermen to the finals.

Former league MVP Arwin Santos continued his recovery from a recent injury by posting 19 points and seven rebounds, while reigning two-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, who was in his rookie season when Millsap played for the team, added 18 points and eight rebounds with two shot blocks.

SMB finished the elims at No. 2 after the Texters defeated the Ginebra Kings, 104-92, in the second game.

Both SMB and Ginebra finished with similar 8-3 cards, but the Beermen took No. 2 seed due to the winner over the other rule.

TNT, which got 24 points from Mychal Lemar Ammons, topped the elims by picking up its 10th win in 11 games.

The Texters started to pull away in the second quarter as Ammons and Jason Castro started to make their shots while the Kings started to fall apart.

Castro erupted for 19 points, including a huge 3-point shot that helped repel Ginebra’s rally.

“It’s an unusual rotation of my men,” who played 14 players in an effort to give different looks in running the offense and playing defense with Millsap on board after arriving last Thursday.

“I also want to give some time with players on the bench. I also told them to play with pride. Everytime they’re inside, let us give some effort,” said Austria, whose team will either face Alaska, NLEX or Phoenix in the next round – depending on the outcome of the remaining games.

San Miguel also got solid contributions from veteran guard Alex Cabagnot, who came off the bench to contribute 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, while Ronald Tubid had 15 points.

“I thought I played better than expected,” said Millsap, the 26-year-old younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap who came close to helping the team then known as the Petron Blaze Boosters win the Governors’ Cup title during the 2013 Governors’ Cup.

San Mig Super Coffee – now Star Hotshots – denied Millsap and his teammates in Game 7 of the finals.

As for Blackwater, which missed the playoffs for the second straight conference after its breakthrough quarterfinal appearance during the Philippine Cup, the team finished the elimination round with a 1-10 record.

Rookie Art dela Cruz led the Elite with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while import Keala Kings had 18 points.

Meantime, Rain or Shine and Phoenix dispute the last quarterfinal berth on Wednesday.