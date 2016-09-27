Tom Hanks crashes newlyweds photoshoot

Actor-producer Tom Hanks should add ‘wedding crasher’ to his list of hyphenated descriptors.

This past weekend, Mr. Hollywood’s nice guy, Tom Hanks was jogging through New York’s Central Park when he came across Elizabeth and Ryan, who were in the middle of having their wedding pictorial.

The 60-year-old congratulated the newlywed and posed for a few shots with the bride and groom. He also posted his own selfie on his personal Twitter account.

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Uy2GIqYphU — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) September 24, 2016

This isn’t the first time the award winning actor crashed someone’s wedding. In 1993 when he was filming his movie Forrest Gump, Hanks got the attention of a bride about to walk down the aisle.

He was on the other side of the road inside his car and honked his horn until he got the attention of the bride; he hopped out and wished her good luck.

Soon after, the newlyweds sent their picture to him, as he signed it with the inscription of ““Congratulations! The only bride more beautiful was the one I married … I’m just sorry I missed the ceremony! God Bless, Tom Hanks.”