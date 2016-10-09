Tom Hanks on keeping his marriage stable

Los Angeles – During these times when quintessential Hollywood couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split after 12 years together, and Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts do the same after 11 years, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s 28 years of wedded bliss makes them a rare gem indeed and a good model to naysayers who believe relationships between two actors don’t work.

Tom, whom we recently talked to in Los Angeles for his latest Ron Howard-helmed mystery thriller “Inferno,” explained to us the secret of their stable relationship.

He said, “Our marriage does not require vast amounts of work and we have been married for 28 years. It will be 29 in April and we dig each other a lot. I still can’t believe, we were in high school together and I wouldn’t have had the guts to talk to Rita Wilson. She has finally confessed to me that she wouldn’t have given me the time of day. So we got married, we didn’t do it lightly and we knew what we were doing.

“There’s just no doubt that she was the person for me. That being said look, we make sure we spend a lot of time together. We make sure that we are honest with each other. But I don’t understand this concept of work, work, work. If you really have to work in order to make something happen, it’s like are we that leaky a boat? We are not a leaky boat. I don’t know to put it any other way. We are operating on all cylinders. I dig her and she puts up with me, so good enough.”

Portraying once more Harvard professor of symbology Robert Langdon from Dan Brown’s 2013 novel of the same name, Tom revealed to us his idea of hell.

He disclosed, “My idea of hell is limited freedom. If you are not able to pursue what you want to pursue and read what you want to read or advance the way you choose to advance, that is hell. Hell is some version of slavery. Hell is living in some brand of totalitarian society, whether it’s intellectual totalitarianism or actual physical one, in which you have to watch your step, watch what you have to say and you have be careful with what your true feelings are, boom, there you have it, hell.”

So how does he keep his character fresh since he has revisited this before, we asked. Tom explained, “Well, number one, we don’t have to do these movies. So we are not contracted to try and crank these things out and we are on a pure value system every step of the way. In fact, Dan Brown has written one book, at least maybe two, that we read and said we don’t think this is a movie.

“So the only reason to do it is because we think it’s actually going to go beyond a place the other films did and speak perhaps even more so to where we are.”

And what is something that a man should always try at least once in his life?

“Drive across the country by himself,” he replied. “I did it once and it changed my life.”