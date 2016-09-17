Too drunk to resist

Not long ago, Media Personality 1 (MP1) invited Media Personality 2 (MP2) and Media Personality (MP3) for a round of drinks at a watering hole. As the three talked and relaxed, MP3 noticed MP1 was seemingly intent on getting MP2 sloshed. True enough, before long, MP2 was too drunk to even stand up.

MP1 volunteered to take MP2 home, but there was one problem – he did not know where MP2 lives. The next best thing was to bring MP2 to his own pad. MP3 went his way and MP1 was left with MP2.

(Illustration by Rod Cañalita)

At his unit, MP1 made sure MP2 was comfortable – too comfortable, so the story goes. Well, MP2 tried his best to resist MP1’s advances but to no avail as he was just too drunk.

The next day, MP1 acted like nothing happened but MP2 knows something transpired between them. He could not report the incident, however, fearing the whole thing will blow up uncontrollably.

‘The discovery of truth is prevented more effectively, not by the false appearance things present and which mislead into error, not directly by weakness of the reasoning powers, but by preconceived opinion, by prejudice.’ – Arthur Schopenhauer

