Too little, too late

September 19, 2016
A security guard hurls a dipper of water at this burning car at the corner of EDSA and Kamias Street in Quezon City Monday. Driver Rogelio Catangay said the fire was caused by a leak in the car’s fuel line. (Federico Cruz/Manila Bulletin)

