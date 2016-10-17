Torque Mobile launches EGO Series Boost Edition for wise spenders

Torque Mobile has announced the Torque EGO series Boost Edition, a breakthrough line-up of noteworthy devices that allows users to easily take their phone usage to the next level and truly embrace the age of the smartphone.

“The long-term vision for the Torque EGO series is for it to be treated much like a person’s pride, identity, or self-esteem. Something that will always be around, being shaped by personal decisions and circumstance, and needing the occasional boost every once in a while,” said Chris Uyco, CEO and chief innovator at Torque Mobile.

Torque is offering a full line-up of Boost Edition phones for its EGO series, with compelling upgrades to offer as a way of boosting what one may otherwise view as normal, typical, or acceptable.

The EGO Series Boost Edition is all about getting to the next level.

Starting with the EGO Zero, Torque underlines its plan to get fully-working smartphones into the hands of more and more Filipinos. The Torque EGO Zero runs a stable version of the Android software, giving it advanced features for messaging, media playback, and Internet communications. You can forget about typing on a clunky plastic keyboard where the printed letters and numbers eventually fade over time, because the touchscreen will let you do all the things that you need.

The EGO Zero is currently one of the most affordable smartphones available in the Philippines, and is the most affordable smartphone that Torque has ever made.

For those who demand more performance out of their smartphone, a quad-core chip is most necessary. For this, Torque created the EGO Surf S and EGO Max S, featuring 4- and 5-inch screens, respectively. Both phones are equipped with 1.3GHz quad-core chips, 4GB internal storage, and microSD card support, easily handling apps that are normally used by smartphone users everyday.

It doesn’t matter if you just left the house or are already heading back from the office: you’ll be able to view your Facebook, check your Twitter and Instagram, or quickly send text messages and more with either of these two phones.