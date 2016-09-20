Total number of Zika infections in Singapore rises to 381

SINGAPORE — Singapore confirmed 12 new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection over the weekend, bringing the total number of Zika infections in the city state to 381, according to the update of National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday.

The update on the website of NEA showed no new cases were reported on Monday. There are now nine Zika clusters in Singapore, as two cases emerged in a new cluster at Hougang Avenue 7 over the weekend.

Three new cases were in the initial cluster in Aljunied/Sims Drive, which has reported 286 cases so far. Another two cases were detected in Elite Terrace cluster, bringing the total number of cases there to 13.

The first case of locally transmitted Zika virus infection in Singapore was detected on Aug. 27, and the first case of pregnant woman with Zika was reported on August 31.