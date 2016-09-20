Toyota to recall 142,592 imported vehicles
BEIJING — Toyota will recall 142,592 imported vehicles across China’s mainland due to defective airbags, the country’s quality watchdog said Tuesday.
The recall affects 26,468 Lexus IS made between Jan. 26, 2006 and Dec. 27, 2011; 112,825 Lexus ES sedans produced between Dec. 12, 2005 and Dec. 28, 2011; and 3,299 Lexus GX460 SUVs manufactured between Dec. 1, 2010 and Dec. 28, 2011, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.
A defect has been found with the gas generating agent of the affected vehicles. So when the passenger airbags inflate, the gas generators inside may get damaged, said the statement.
Toyota has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.