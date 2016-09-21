(WATCH) Trailer of Brad Pitt-Marion Cotillard movie ‘Allied’

In the midst of news on the Brangelina break-up, this maybe just the perfect timing for the release of the trailer of Brad Pitt’s new movie Allied with Marion Cotillard.

Allied Trailer | mb.com.ph

Rumors ran wild as the said the multiple-awarded actor had an affair with his co-star during filming, although spokesmen are denying this.

With great timing the Paramount Pictures released the trailer for Brad and Marion’s upcoming World War II drama, and of course, with clips of the actors’ steamy scenes in the movie.

Allied is scheduled be shown in theaters on November 23.